Stars' Patrick Sharp: Scores two huge goals in Tuesday's win

Sharp potted his third and fourth goals of the year in Tuesday's 7-6 victory over the Rangers.

Both tallies were extremely timely. He scored the first off a turnover just 12 seconds after Patrick Eaves' goal in the first period, giving the Stars a 2-1 lead and a huge burst of momentum. The second goal blunted the Rangers' momentum, as they'd narrowed a 4-1 lead to 4-3 with a pair of second-period tallies, only for Sharp to score 48 seconds later and turn the tide again. This season as a whole can be described as a struggle at best for the veteran winger, but his seven points in eight games since the new year certainly offer legitimate hope of a second-half surge.