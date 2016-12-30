Stars' Patrick Sharp: Set for highly anticipated return

Sharp (concussion) will play Saturday night at home against the Panthers.

This is obviously great news for Sharp and his fantasy owners alike, as the prolific scoring vet missed the past 12 games due to the ailment after sitting out 14 contests when the concussion issue originally surfaced in late October. The priority is that Sharp stays healthy, so we wouldn't be surprised if the Stars have a hawk's eye on his minutes each game. It's best to take a wait-and-see approach with Sharp in fantasy land -- pay attention to how he performs upon his return and if it looks like he can string together a nice run without any setbacks, then we'd recommend putting him back into lineups starting with those involved in deeper formats. Sharpie has 270 goals and 313 assists in 583 career games.