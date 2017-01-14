The Stars recalled Nemeth from AHL Texas on Saturday.

Nemeth played 16 games with the Stars earlier in the season but had minimal impact, tallying zero points despite averaging 15:59 of ice time in those contests. The 24-year-old blueliner, although fresh off a conditioning assignment, will look to build some momentum but continues to be all but irrelevant in fantasy formats.

