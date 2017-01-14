Stars' Patrik Nemeth: Returns from conditioning assignment Saturday
The Stars recalled Nemeth from AHL Texas on Saturday.
Nemeth played 16 games with the Stars earlier in the season but had minimal impact, tallying zero points despite averaging 15:59 of ice time in those contests. The 24-year-old blueliner, although fresh off a conditioning assignment, will look to build some momentum but continues to be all but irrelevant in fantasy formats.
