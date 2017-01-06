The Stars loaned Nemeth to AHL Texas on a conditioning assignment Friday.

Nemeth has been a healthy scratch for 14 of the Stars' last 16 games, so this conditioning assignment will allow the 24-year-old blueliner to get consistent playing time and work on getting into game shape before returning to the big club. However, Nemeth will still be buried on Dallas' depth chart once he returns to the NHL, and likely won't be a practical option in any season-long formats this campaign.