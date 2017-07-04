Nemeth agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Stars on Saturday worth $945,000.

Nemeth played in just 40 contests last season, as he was frequently watching from the press box. Cracking the game-day lineup won't get any easier for the 25-year-old after the team brought in Marc Methot. Despite 108 career outings, the blueliner is still looking for his first NHL goal, although he has notched 14 helpers. Even if he becomes an 82-game player, the Swede probably won't suddenly find his scoring touch and will likely offer mid-range fantasy value at best.