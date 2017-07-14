Stars' R.J. Umberger: Signs professional tryout
Umberger will join the Stars at training camp after agreeing to terms on a professional tryout agreement Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Following the 2015-16 campaign, Umberger was bought out of his contract and was unable to secure another gig. Dallas will give the former first-round pick a shot during training camp after he sat out all last season. At his peak, the 35-year-old recorded 50-plus points three times, but also failed to hit the 20-point threshold in each of his final two seasons. If the Stars think they can get at least 10 goals out of the Pittsburgh native, you have to think they will sign him to a one-year, league-minimum contract.
