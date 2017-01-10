Faksa registered three even-strength assists during Monday's win over Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old pivot owns offensive upside and has flashed it intermittently over the past two seasons. However, with just five goals and 17 points through 41 games, the production doesn't move the needle enough to warrant attention in most seasonal leagues. At best, Faksa is worth considering as a low-priced flier in daily contests.

