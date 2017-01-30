Coach Lindy Ruff suggested Monday that Faksa (lower body) could return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Faksa skipped the team's final two games of the first half due to the lower-body issue, but it appears the extended rest during the All-Star break might have done the trick. He skated alongside Patrick Sharp and Devin Shore prior to suffering the injury and should return to the line when he's ready to go. Expect another update on him come gameday.