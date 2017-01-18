Faksa handed out a pair of assists in Tuesday's 7-6 victory over the Rangers.

He's got a four-game point streak going, and Faksa's operating at better than a point-per-game pace over his last seven, collecting a goal and eight assists in that span. The 23-year-old Czech may still be underrated in fantasy circles, but he's seeing solid minutes (only Jamie Benn had more among Stars forwards Tuesday) and producing, so it's time to check your waiver wire.