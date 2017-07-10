Faksa re-signed with the Stars to a three-year, $6.6 million contract, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Faksa participated in 80 games during his 2016-17 campaign with Dallas, netting 12 goals and dishing 21 assists. The center has been with the Stars for two years, his rookie season being in 2015-16 when he played in 45 games and accumulated 12 points. Look for the thirteenth overall pick in the 2012 NHL draft to continue to be a key factory in the Star's offense moving forward.