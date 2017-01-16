Faksa scored a goal, registered three shots on net and took a minor penalty during Monday's loss to Buffalo.

Faksa is taking a stride forward offensively of late with three goals, 10 points and 24 shots on net through his past 13 games, including a goal and six helpers over his latest six outings. The 23-year-old center is moving the needle enough to warrant a look in deeper seasonal leagues, and he's still presenting plenty of profit room in daily contests. However, without consistent power-play time, Faksa likely has a limited fantasy ceiling as a secondary contributor behind Dallas' top scorers.