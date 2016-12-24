Faksa scored a third-period goal and registered four shots on net during Friday's overtime win against Los Angeles.

Five goals, 13 points and 62 shots through 35 games aren't huge fantasy numbers, but the 22-year-old forward is beginning to morph into a secondary scorer for Dallas. Faksa should be left to the waiver wire in the majority of seasonal leagues, but he's a potential low-priced flier against the right opponents in daily contests, and he's a player to watch in keeper/dynasty settings.