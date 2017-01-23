Faksa (lower body) will miss the last two games before the All-Star break.

The forward was having a nice month before getting injured, with nine points in 10 games in January. With four days between games, he will get a chance to rest up, but there is no guarantee he will return after two games, so owners should keep their eyes peeled for an update closer to puck drop on Jan. 31.

