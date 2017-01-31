As expected, Faska (lower body) will be in the lineup to face Toronto on Tuesday.

Faksa returns to the lineup after a brief two-game absence, likely benefiting from the added time off due to the All-Star break. Prior to getting hurt, the center had garnered an impressive nine points in as many games. While fantasy owners likely would prefer some more goals over that stretch -- just one against the Sabres -- eight helpers is certainly nothing to scoff at. Adam Cracknell would appear to be the most likely candidate to be scratched from the lineup Tuesday, although Devin Shore would be another possibility.