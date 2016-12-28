Johns (lower body) is available to play Tuesday against the Coyotes after missing a game due to a lower-body injury but is expected to sit out, Jerry Brown of NHL.com reports.

Johns sat out a matchup with the Kings on Dec. 23 with the ailment but it was never considered serious and there's a chance he could return to action after missing just one game. Although the 24-year-old blueliner averages solid minutes (18:20), he's tallied just six points over 27 games, making him irrelevant in most fantasy formats even if he was a sure go for the road matchup.