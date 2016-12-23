Johns (undisclosed) is now considered doubtful for Friday night's game against the Kings.

He had the questionable tag a day ago, so evidently the team hasn't seen enough progress to feel good about his chances of lacing up for the final contest before the holiday break. Either way, this news isn't likely to cause much of a stir in the fantasy realm, as Johns is an inexperienced blueliner -- 41 career games -- trying to pin down the nuances of a tough position.