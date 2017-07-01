Pitlick signed a three-year, $3 million contract with the Stars on Saturday, TSN reports.

With the Stars losing two-way cog Cody Eakin to the Golden Knights, Stars GM Jim Nill evidently felt the need to plug holes down the middle, acquiring unrestricted free agents Pitlick, Brian Flynn and most notably, Martin Hanzal. There must not be too much concern about the torn ACL that cut Pitlick's season short late in 2016; before that ailment, he managed 11 points (eight goals, three assists) and 70 hits in 31 games.