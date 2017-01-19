Stars' Tyler Seguin: Grabs an assist in win
Seguin had an assist, four shots, a minor penalty and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.
With 44 points in 46 games, he's close to a point per game, even if he's posted only a goal and two assists over the last five games. He's reliable enough that a tiny downturn in production isn't likely to last long.
