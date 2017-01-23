Stars' Tyler Seguin: Questionable for Tuesday
Seguin (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's tilt with Minnesota.
The winger has been stellar this year with 45 points through 48 games, and hasn't missed a contest yet. If he is unable to go, Patrick Sharp and Brett Ritchie will likely see an increase in playing time. Given the uncertainty in Seguin's status, owners should keep their eyes peeled as puck drop nears.
