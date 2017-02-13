Stars' Tyler Seguin: Records three assists in loss

Seguin picked up three helpers but was also minus-3 in a 5-3 defeat against the Predators on Sunday.

All three of Seguin's points came on the power play. At even strength, Nashville badly outplayed Dallas and came back to win despite the Stars holding a three-goal lead inside of five minutes left in the second period. Seguin now has 20 goals and 54 points in 57 games, but his minus-18 rating is absolutely killing fantasy owners. He's never been worse than minus-4 in any of his previous six seasons.