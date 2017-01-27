Stars' Tyler Seguin: Scores in second straight game

Seguin's unassisted goal near the end of the second period was the eventual game-winner in Thursday's 4-3 win against Buffalo.

Seguin has not missed a single game for the Stars this season and now has 47 points in 50 games. Those numbers are solid given how disappointing Dallas has been this year, and his minus-14 rating is reflective of the team's unreliable defense and goaltending. If the Stars continue to get hemmed in their own zone and allow soft goals, it takes away the offense's ability to produce. Seguin is averaging fewer shots per game this year (3.54) compared to last year (3.86), but remains an elite fantasy player and forms one of the league's best duos with Jamie Benn.