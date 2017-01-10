Stars' Tyler Seguin: Scores two points against Kings

Seguin scored a goal and assist at even strength while registering seven shots on net during Monday's win over Los Angeles.

The top-tier scorer and elite fantasy asset is up to 15 goals, 41 points and 144 shots through 41 games this season, which improves his totals to 122 goals and 275 points through 264 contests since joining the Stars. Seguin remains a set-and-forget pivot for your virtual club.