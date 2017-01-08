Stars' Tyler Seguin: Turns in rare dud Saturday
Seguin was limited to one shot over 18:27 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.
Seguin's only had less than two shots in a game five times this season, so chalk this one up as an anomaly. The sensational power-play pivot has accumulated six points -- three goals and three assists -- over the last five games, and he's awfully close to a point per game pace on the season. Fortunately, he's avoided injuries after dealing with a number of lower-body ailments that had surfaced at the end of the 2015-16 campaign and lasted through the offseason.
