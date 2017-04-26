Stars' Tyler Seguin: Undergoes shoulder surgery

Seguin had surgery to repair a torn labrum Tuesday, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Seguin is expected to be ready in time for the 2017-18 season, so fantasy owners shouldn't have to worry about his availability. The Ontario native played in all 82 games this year on his way to a fourth straight 70-plus point campaign. If Dallas hopes to get back to being a contender in the playoffs, it will need the 25-year-old to continue thriving.