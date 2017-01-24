Stars' Tyler Seguin: Will play Tuesday
Seguin (illness) is "good to go" for Tuesday's contest with the Wild.
The former second-overall pick was ruled questionable Monday, but apparently Seguin's illness has subsided enough for him to suit up against Minnesota. Whether or not Seguin will be at 100% health remains to be seen, though. That said, a player of Seguin's caliber is always a viable fantasy option whenever he's in the lineup.
