Stefan Matteau: Not extended qualifying offer
Matteau wasn't extended a qualifying offer from the Canadiens and will become an unrestricted free agent, Renaud Lavoi of the Montreal Journal reports.
Matteau was acquired by the Canadiens in Febraury of 2016 in a trade with the Jets, but failed to get any ice time with the big club this past season. He'll look to secure a contract elsewhere prior to training camp now that he's headed to free agency, but he's not a lock to start the season at the NHL level, which will likely keep him off the radar in the majority of fantasy leagues.
