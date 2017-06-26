Stefan Matteau: Not extended qualifying offer

Matteau wasn't extended a qualifying offer from the Canadiens and will become an unrestricted free agent, Renaud Lavoi of the Montreal Journal reports.

Matteau was acquired by the Canadiens in Febraury of 2016 in a trade with the Jets, but failed to get any ice time with the big club this past season. He'll look to secure a contract elsewhere prior to training camp now that he's headed to free agency, but he's not a lock to start the season at the NHL level, which will likely keep him off the radar in the majority of fantasy leagues.