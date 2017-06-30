Tyler Pitlick: Won't be back
Pitlick (knee) will not be re-signing with the Oilers, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports.
Pitlick played in only 31 games before tearing his ACL and missing the rest of the season. After three years with Edmonton, the 25-year-old will be moving on as he continues to rehab in preparation for the 2017-18 campaign. The winger tallied 11 points before getting hurt and was on pace for a solid season. How the Minneapolis native bounces back from this knee injury remains to be seen, but fantasy owners may want to consider him for a late-round pickup.
