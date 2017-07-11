Viktor Stalberg: Signs with Swiss club

Stalberg (abdomen) signed a two-year contract with EV Zug in Switzerland on Tuesday, TSN reports.

Stalberg posted 16 points in 75 games in Ottawa and Carolina last season. The veteran center seemingly still has the skills to play in the NHL, but he may have been getting tired of being a constant suitcase between the minors and various NHL clubs.

