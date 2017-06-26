Gavrikov has officially signed a contract that will keep him in Russia over the next two seasons, Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Gavrikov received an offer from the Blue Jackets at the start of May and despite optimism about a deal being reached between the two sides, he ultimately decided it was in his best interest to remain in Russia for the time being. That should keep him out of the NHL for at least the next two seasons, although it wouldn't be surprising if there was renewed interest between the two once he's eligible to come Stateside again. Gavrikov was selected in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Blue Jackets.