Gavrikov has officially signed a contract that will keep him in Russia over the next two seasons, Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Gavrikov received an offer from the Blue Jackets at the start of May and despite optimism about a deal being reached between the two sides, he ultimately decided it was in his best interest to remain in Russia for the time being. That should keep him out of the NHL for at least the next two seasons, although it wouldn't be surprising if there was renewed interest between the two once he's eligible to come Stateside again. Gavrikov was selected in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Blue Jackets.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...