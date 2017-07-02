Grant inked a one-year, two-way deal with Minnesota on Saturday.

Grant was selected in the fourth round of the 2007 NHL Draft by Pittsburgh, but failed to suit up for the Penguins. The blueliner has seven NHL games under his belt -- with Anaheim and Arizona -- but spent all of 2016-17 with AHL Providence. While in the minors last year, the 28-year-old recorded 17 goals and 32 helpers on his way to a career-high 49 points. Fantasy owners in deeper leagues may want to give the Nova Scotia native a look as he could compete for a spot in the lineup sooner rather than later.