Stalock was summoned from AHL Iowa on Saturday, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

In a corresponding roster move, Steve Michalek was sent down to Iowa. Stalock played in only two games for the Wild this season, posting a 1-1-0 record, 1.51 GAA and .944 save percentage. Still, the Wild will likely ride starter Devan Dubnyk as far as he'll take them.

