Wild's Alex Stalock: Recalled from AHL Iowa
Stalock was summoned from AHL Iowa on Saturday, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.
In a corresponding roster move, Steve Michalek was sent down to Iowa. Stalock played in only two games for the Wild this season, posting a 1-1-0 record, 1.51 GAA and .944 save percentage. Still, the Wild will likely ride starter Devan Dubnyk as far as he'll take them.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...