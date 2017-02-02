Tuch was recalled from AHL Iowa on Thursday, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

This transaction could raise some eyebrows in the fantasy realm considering Tuch was the 18th overall selection from the 2014 draft, and now has a shot at making his NHL debut this weekend. A hulking power forward listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Tuch managed 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) with a plus-10 rating in 34 games prior to his call-up. Keep the Boston College product in mind for daily fantasy purposes, as he could end up being a nice bargain play.