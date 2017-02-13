Tuch was recalled from AHL Iowa on Monday.

The big winger's three-game stint with Minnesota in the beginning of the month was uneventful, but he was skating on the top line during Monday's practice. This is encouraging for Tuch's development, as some highly-touted prospects are asked to fill uncomfortable roles when they first enter the NHL, but the former Boston College Eagle is an out-and-out scoring winger and it appears that he'll be asked to carry on in the same capacity for the Wild.