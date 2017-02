Tuch was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Thursday.

The 6-foot-4 winger out of Boston College had a rough go of it in his first three NHL games, skating to a minus-2 rating without any points over 11:54 of average ice time, though he still projects well long term thanks to his ideal size and strength with a laser for a shot. Drafted 18th overall in 2014, Tuch has contributed 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) with a plus-10 rating through 34 AHL games this campaign.