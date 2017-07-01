O'Reilly signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Saturday, TSN reports. The deal is worth $700,000 in the NHL and $375,000 in the minors.

The NHL payout for O'Reilly is the same amount as his last deal with the Sabres, but the difference with the Wild buying into him is that he'll receive just over half of that figure if he's ultimately sent to AHL Iowa. O'Reilly only produced one goal with a minus-6 rating in 11 games at hockey's highest level last season, but managed nine goals and 33 assists over a 47-game span with AHL Rochester.