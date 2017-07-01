O'Reilly signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Saturday, TSN reports. The deal is worth $700,000 in the NHL and $375,000 in the minors.

The NHL payout for O'Reilly is the same amount as his last deal with the Sabres, but the difference with the Wild buying into him is that he'll receive just over half of that figure if he's ultimately sent to AHL Iowa. O'Reilly only produced one goal with a minus-6 rating in 11 games at hockey's highest level last season, but managed nine goals and 33 assists over a 47-game span with AHL Rochester.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...