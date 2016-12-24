Coyle notched an empty-net goal, adding three assists -- one on the power play -- and three hits during Friday's 7-4 victory against the Rangers.

The Wild continue to earn victories -- the team is on a 10-game winning streak -- and Coyle is a big reason why. During the blazing stretch, the 24-year-old has accumulated four goals and eight assists to go along with a plus-9 rating. The 2010 No. 28 pick is lighting it up in bunches and owners should be taking advantage.