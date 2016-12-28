Coyle notched two helpers -- one on the power play and another on the game-winning goal -- during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Predators.

Coyle continues to feast in December with just four appearances ending in no points. When he reaches the scoresheet, the 24-year-old does so in bunches, notching four multi-point outings this month alone. In total, Coyle has a monstrous 14 points -- four goals and 10 helpers -- in his last 12 games.