Coyle is in danger of losing ice time or being a healthy scratch with Alex Tuch called up from AHL Iowa, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Coyle has just one goal and 23 shots, but 10 assists, in his last 17 games. He's also just a plus-1 over that span while the Wild have been on a hot streak. Coyle was downgraded to the fourth line in Wednesday's game, so he may lose his top-three line status even if he's not benched.