Coyle posted three assists with a plus-2 rating, a blocked shot and a minor penalty in Tuesday's 4-2 win against the Jets.

Coyle already has a career high with assists (28) and power-play points (7), and he is just one short of tying his previous best in points (42) set last season. The American-born Coyle is on pace for 64 points, emerging as a useful No. 3 center in most fantasy formats.