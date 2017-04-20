Coyle's first-period goal Wednesday against the Blues was the eventual game-winning goal, and helped the Wild avoid a sweep.

Coyle got a little lucky for his second goal of the series, picking off an ill-advised pass by Jake Allen and giving the Wild a lead they never relinquished. Coyle played a complete game, adding another four shots on goal, two hits, two takeaways and a blocked shot. The Wild often score by committee so it's hard for fantasy owners to rely on him, but it's also his second goal in as many games; he's heating up at the right time as the Wild look to stave off elimination again in Game 5.

