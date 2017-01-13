Folin opened the scoring in Thursday's 7-1 rout of the Canadiens with his first goal since March 19, 2015.

Although it was certainly a nice moment for him, Folin has still taken an atrociously low 22 shots in 29 games this season, with his plus-12 rating serving as his only source of fantasy value. With his limited ice time and not-infrequent healthy scratches, he's a hard player to use in the virtual game.