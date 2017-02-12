Wild's Christian Folin: Registers second goal of 2016-17
Folin scored a goal on his only shot in a 6-3 victory over the Red Wings on Sunday.
This gives Folin two goals and four points in his last 10 games, but he only had three points in 28 previous games. He also owns a plus-9 rating with 20 penalty minutes, 29 shots and no power-play points, so he's not much use in standard fantasy leagues.
