Bertschy was called up from AHL Iowa on Monday, Michael Russo of the Star Trib reports.

Per Russo, it will be announced Tuesday whether he'll suit up for that evening's contest in Dallas. Captain Mikko Koivu (flu) made the one-game road trip but his status to play is uncertain, so Bertschy's best chance to play presumably would be if Koivu is unable to suit up. The 22-year-old has a single assist across eight NHL contests (five this year) and 15 points in 36 AHL games this season.