Wild's Darcy Kuemper: Allows four goals in overtime loss
Kuemper saved just 28 of 32 shots during Wednesday's overtime loss to Chicago.
With an underwhelming .902 save percentage, 3.47 GAA and three wins through his past six starts, Kuemper hasn't been a reliable fantasy asset. He's still worth a look in all fantasy settings when receiving the starting nod because the Wild are capable of beating any team in the league. You just have to weigh whether the reward is worth the risk.
