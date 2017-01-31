Kuemper, as expected, will be in goal as the Wild travel to Edmonton for Tuesday's matchup, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

Kuemper will make just his fourth start of 2017, which shouldn't come as a surprise given Devan Dubnyk's dominance through the first half of the season. In fact, the 26-year-old Kuemper has made a mere 10 appearances in the crease during the 2016-17 campaign. It will likely be a tough out for the netminder as he squares off against an Oilers squad that is eighth in the league in scoring (2.92) and sixth in shots (31.2) per game.