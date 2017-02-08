Kuemper will defend the home net from the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Michael Russo of the Star Tribune reports.

Starting backstop Devan Dubnyk had a busy night against the Jets on Tuesday -- he saved 38 of 40 shots for a road win -- so Kuemper gets the nod in this next one. He'll go to work against a Chicago team that ranks 17th in the league in road scoring at 2.44 goals per contest. This is the only game on schedule Wednesday, but several daily fantasy contests are combining this match with Thursday's 11-game slate.