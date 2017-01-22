Kuemper will make his 10th start of the season Sunday against the Predators.

Although Kuemper has allowed four goals in each of his last three starts, it's worth noting that he faced a whopping 109 shots in those games and still managed to come away with two wins. This perhaps teaches us an important lesson about the Wild -- even if the defense is off, the offense can sometimes come to the rescue. This could spell good news for the 26-year-old goalie, who faces a Nashville squad Sunday that ranks seventh in the league with 31.0 shots per game.