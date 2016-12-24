Kuemper saved 31 of 35 shots during Friday's 7-4 win against the Rangers.

Kuemper wasn't particularly impressive, it's just that the Wild offense caught fire in the second period, scoring five goals. The 26-year-old doesn't appear often, but so far in December, the netminder has two wins in two starts (five total goals given up). However, it's not likely we'll see him again this month.