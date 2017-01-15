Wild's Darcy Kuemper: Hangs on for road victory
Kuemper stopped 34 of the 38 shots he faced in Saturday's 5-4 win against the Stars.
Kuemper wasn't at the top of his game, but the offense picked him up. He has allowed four or more goals in three of his past four appearances, and he is no threat to push Devan Dubnyk for the starting gig in St. Paul.
