Kuemper allowed two goals on 43 shots in a 5-2 win over the Oilers on Tuesday.

The Wild's backup withstood a barrage of shots pretty much all night long, and was instrumental in improving the team's road record to an impressive 16-5-5 this season. Kuemper has only appeared 11 times behind workhorse and top NHL netminder Devan Dubnyk, and even with Tuesday's impressive showing, he still owns lackluster ratios (.907 save percentage, 3.16 GAA). That said, it was still an encouraging performance, so Kuemper could be one to considering for a spot start next time he subs in for Dubnyk.